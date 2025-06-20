Lukashenko congratulates CIS Anti-Terrorism Center on 25th anniversary of foundation

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e93e821c-1472-4302-9b0d-c5ba81f20517/conversions/662051be-1bd3-44ad-b1f9-a0d15e9cd5ac-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e93e821c-1472-4302-9b0d-c5ba81f20517/conversions/662051be-1bd3-44ad-b1f9-a0d15e9cd5ac-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e93e821c-1472-4302-9b0d-c5ba81f20517/conversions/662051be-1bd3-44ad-b1f9-a0d15e9cd5ac-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e93e821c-1472-4302-9b0d-c5ba81f20517/conversions/662051be-1bd3-44ad-b1f9-a0d15e9cd5ac-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the staff of the Anti-Terrorism Center of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on the 25th anniversary of foundation, BelTA writes citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Time has confirmed the wisdom of the decision made a quarter-century ago to establish a strong and efficient structure to protect CIS countries from various terrorist threats. Thanks to the dedicated and meticulous work and high professionalism of the center’s current staff and veterans, unified approaches and effective mechanisms for cooperation among competent authorities and special services of CIS states have been developed over the years," the congratulatory message reads.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that today there are all the opportunities to strengthen the common expert, scientific and information-analytical potential, as well as to further intensify the information exchange and consolidate joint efforts to maintain peace and security in the Commonwealth of Independent States.

"I am convinced that in a world of increasing geopolitical instability and emerging hybrid threats, the significance and role of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center will only continue to grow," the President emphasized.