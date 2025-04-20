Lukashenko congratulates Dipservice on 30th anniversary of establishment

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the staff of the State-owned Institution "The General Directorate for Servicing the Diplomatic Corps and Official Delegations "Dipservice" on the 30th anniversary of its establishment, BelTA informs.

"The institution unswervingly provides favorable conditions for the full-fledged work of diplomatic missions and consular offices of foreign states in our country at a high professional level. Dipservice in its activities makes a great contribution to strengthening international relations with other states, develops cultural ties, shows the rich traditions of the Belarusian people, its history and culture," the letter of congratulations reads.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that today Dipservice is a leader in the market of providing accommodation and lodging services to official delegations of foreign states. “This is the merit of your work team, which successfully solves the tasks allotted," the President emphasized.