Lukashenko Congratulates Paralympians on 30th Anniversary of Belarusian Paralympic Committee

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Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the Belarusian Paralympic athletes on the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Belarusian Paralympic Committee, BelTA reports, citing the presidential press service.

"Over the years, the organization has united thousands of like-minded individuals and become a symbol of courage, fortitude, and boundless human potential," the congratulatory message reads.

The Belarusian leader noted that the Paralympic movement is not only a sport of the highest achievements but also an important part of society's social life, aimed at promoting the values of equality, respect, and mutual assistance.

"Thanks to your professionalism, dedicated work, and commitment, you have confidently manifested yourselves on the global sports arena, glorifying Belarus with remarkable victories and successes," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.