Lukashenko congratulates Roman Sviridenko on his gold medal at 2026 Winter Paralympic Games

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to Roman Sviridenko, a member of the national Paralympic team, who won a gold medal at the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games, BELTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"Your victory, in honor of which the national flag was raised and our country's anthem played at the Olympic stadium in Italy, confirmed the best traditions of Belarusian Paralympic sport. This is a great achievement for you, the country, and all of us," the message reads.