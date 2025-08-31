Lukashenko: countries united by "Shanghai Spirit" are capable of preventing conflicts

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized during the session of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the "SCO Plus" format that peace in the Eurasian space should be not just a dream or slogan, but a reality.

"Peace in the Eurasian space must be not just a dream or slogan, but a reality. Any unilateral aggressive actions aimed at sovereign states are unacceptable and dangerous. They destabilize the situation and undermine the foundations of international law. I especially want to stress that we must not provoke such conflicts," the Belarusian leader said.

He called for improving SCO mechanisms to counter threats and security challenges, as well as strengthening coordination between intelligence and defense agencies. Belarus supports SCO initiatives for joint efforts against terrorism, cyber threats, and transnational crime.