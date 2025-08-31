3.69 BYN
Lukashenko declares that modern world order must be built upon solid foundation of Victory memory
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lukashenko declares that modern world order must be built upon solid foundation of Victory memory
The remembrance of Victory is the cornerstone upon which the contemporary world order should be established. This was the sentiment expressed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during the session of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the "SCO Plus" format, as reported by BELTA.
"In a time when history is being distorted and the heroism of our ancestors is being forgotten, we realize more clearly than ever: the memory of Victory is the fundamental basis upon which the modern world order must be constructed," stated the leader of Belarus.