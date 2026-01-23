Lukashenko: Domestic Science Is the Most Important Pillar of the National Economy

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to scientists, researchers, and higher education institutions on the occasion of Belarusian Science Day.

"Domestic science is rightfully a strategic resource for accelerated development and a vital pillar of the national economy and society," the message reads. "Thanks to the high professionalism of Belarusian scientists, significant advances have been made in space and aviation, microelectronics and nuclear energy, medicine and pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and smart agriculture. This is a powerful incentive to move forward."

The President noted that today the scientific community faces challenges related to implementing priority areas of scientific and innovative activity, advancing interdisciplinary research, and implementing advanced technologies. "However, the main emphasis is on preserving the nation's intellectual potential and strengthening technological sovereignty, which in today's reality serves as the foundation of the country's independence and competitiveness," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that accumulated experience, continuity, and a clear focus on concrete results will enable Belarusian science to achieve its goals.

The head of state wished representatives of the scientific community health, happiness, and new scientific discoveries for the benefit of Belarus.

