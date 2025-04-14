Lukashenko during meeting with Naryshkin announces intention to discuss joint actions for future

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin announced his intention to discuss a number of issues and joint actions for the future, BelTA informs.

"It is a pleasure to meet with you, I am looking forward to such a meeting, when there is an opportunity to, frankly speaking, to synchronize watches, to consult on some issues, to look at the near future, how we will act, what to do, to discuss a number of political issues, especially in this turbulent situation. Your point of view will be very important to me," the head of state said.

Alexander Lukashenko thanked Sergei Naryshkin for his visit to Belarus and asked him to extend his greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Thank you for tearing away from your work, I know you have enough of it. I ask you to convey my kindest wishes to Vladimir Vladimirovich upon your return, although we often communicate by phone, but nevertheless it will be appropriate due to our relations," said the Belarusian leader.

In turn, Director of the Russian SVR expressed his gratitude to the head of the Belarusian state for the opportunity to meet. "First of all, I also reciprocate the kind words of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," he added.