Lukashenko Expresses Belarus' Readiness to Advance Relations with Philippines

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has extended greetings to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines and the Filipino people as the country celebrates the national holiday - Independence Day, the press service of the Belarusian leader informs.

"Despite the considerable geographical distance, the views of Minsk and Manila coincide on many matters on the international and bilateral agenda," the message of greetings reads. "I am convinced that our states will continue mutual support on various world platforms."

The President expressed Belarus' readiness to advance relations with the Philippines in many areas. "To systematize and expand interaction, we have proposed to set up a Belarusian-Philippine intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation. I count on your assistance in this endeavor," the head of state emphasized.