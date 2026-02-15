Lukashenko Extends Spring Festival Greetings to President Xi Jinping

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, on the occasion of the Spring Festival, as reported by BELTA with reference to the Belarusian leader’s press service.

"The past year has marked a pivotal milestone in the evolution of the all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership between Belarus and China," the message reads. "I hold fond memories of our meetings in Beijing and Tianjin, where we charted the long-term course for our future cooperation."

The Head of State noted that through the systematic advancement of joint projects and initiatives, Belarus and China have ascended to new heights in industrial cooperation, technology, innovation, education, culture, sports, and tourism. "The entry into force of the Agreement on Trade in Services and Investment is set to foster a more favorable environment for our enterprises. Furthermore, the opening of two world-class sporting venues in Minsk—a stadium and a swimming pool, constructed with the support of the PRC—stands as a profound symbol of the enduring friendship between Belarus and China," he emphasized.

The President of Belarus expressed his firm conviction that 2026 will be a year of prosperous opportunities, bold decisions, and tangible achievements, breathing new vitality into bilateral engagement at both the state and regional levels.