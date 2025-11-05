3.68 BYN
US to impose restrictions on air travel and space launches due to shutdown
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The US is massively cutting flights amid a record-breaking shutdown. Washington intends to impose restrictions on air traffic at some major airports and restrict space launches to certain times of day.
Starting November 7, 10% of scheduled flights will be canceled at 40 of the largest US airports. American airports are currently experiencing a massive shortage of qualified air traffic controllers and other specialists.