US to impose restrictions on air travel and space launches due to shutdown

The US is massively cutting flights amid a record-breaking shutdown. Washington intends to impose restrictions on air traffic at some major airports and restrict space launches to certain times of day.

Starting November 7, 10% of scheduled flights will be canceled at 40 of the largest US airports. American airports are currently experiencing a massive shortage of qualified air traffic controllers and other specialists.

