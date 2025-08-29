Lukashenko Gives Written Interview to Chinese News Agency Xinhua

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is confidently establishing itself as a key diplomatic player on the global stage. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is convinced of this. He shared his views in an exclusive written interview with Xinhua News Agency ahead of his upcoming visit to China.

"From the very beginning, we recognized this potential and haven't been mistaken. Over the past 20-plus years, the SCO has developed a unique model for regional security and development based on multilateral cooperation. The organization has proven that security issues can be addressed not through confrontation but through joint measures — sharing intelligence, conducting joint exercises, and building trust between nations. Thanks to these efforts, hundreds of terrorist acts have been prevented, and a system has been created that stabilizes Eurasia."