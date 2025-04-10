Lukashenko: Global Conflict Will Continue to Rise

The level of conflict in the world is only set to increase, according to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who shared this view in an interview with MTRK "Mir."

When asked whether Belarus and Russia, within the framework of the Union State, are taking into consideration new threats arising from the escalation of conflict in the Middle East, the potential for conflict involving Iran, and other current events, Lukashenko emphasized that Russia cannot ignore these developments. He noted that Russia has two military bases in Syria.

"Iran is an ally of Russia. It has not retreated as much as it could have and has been supporting the Russian Federation. Economically, we are very tied together. Look at the tension between the U.S. and China—it's very serious, I would even say explosive. Thanks to the Chinese, this tension is somehow managed and kept within bounds," the President remarked. "Therefore, Russia cannot stand aside, and we are allies of Russia. We share a unified defense space."

Lukashenko also pointed out that Belarus has close relations with Iran and countries in the Middle East. "I have excellent relations with Muslim countries. They have respected me since those long-ago times," he said.