Lukashenko: Global South is new center of global power, Belarus is integral part of emerging force

His perspective is articulated in an interview with Xinhua News Agency, as reported by BELTA.

One of the questions addressed to the President concerned the prospects for the development of the Global South, which is increasingly becoming a significant force driving positive change amid challenges such as geopolitical tensions and rising protectionism.

Lukashenko noted that countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America are progressively emerging from the shadows of their colonial pasts and asserting themselves more confidently on the world stage. "They no longer wish to be mere suppliers of raw materials and cheap goods but aim to play a meaningful role in the global economy. And this is correct. Their influence is growing visibly: the economic growth of many Global South nations now surpasses that of some developed Northern countries, and trade and financial centers are gradually shifting towards Asia," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

He pointed out that these countries produce everything from raw materials to advanced technologies, enabling them to fully meet the needs of their populations. "They are united by a desire for a fair and equitable world order that respects the interests of each state and makes decisions collectively. This is why we see increased activity, the strengthening of existing regional organizations, and the formation of new alliances and platforms," Lukashenko continued.

Organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS, ASEAN, the African Union, and SADC facilitate coordination on key issues and work toward establishing alternative global governance institutions.

The President highlighted that the countries of the Global South act independently, driven by their own interests. They refuse to automatically follow foreign dictates, advocate for peaceful conflict resolution, equality, and transparency in economic relations, and call for the participation of all nations in solving global problems, including climate change. "This power already influences the world order, and its role will only grow. It is a new center of strength," he asserted.

He further stated that the future of developed countries largely depends on how quickly they recognize this new reality, abandon outdated dogmas, and learn to build equal, mutually respectful relationships with the Global South.