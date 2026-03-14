On March 16, at the Independence Palace, discussions focused on cooperation with one of Russia’s central regions. The Ryazan Region closely resembles Belarus in terms of industrial competencies and growth points in agriculture. President Alexander Lukashenko and regional authorities see significant potential for developing new joint projects. Active discussions are underway in pharmaceuticals and transportation, not to mention increasing trade volumes. President Lukashenko has set specific tasks.

Ryazan Region is located in central Russia. Just a 2.5-hour drive from Moscow, by Russian standards, it’s a region relatively close to the capital. It is known for its agriculture and industrial clusters, aided largely by its geography. Fertile lands, forest-steppe zones, and mineral resources (limestones, clays, sands) are all present in this part of Russia.

At the Independence Palace, Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov was visiting Belarus for the first time as the region’s head. There are already many joint projects: Belarusian equipment is widely used in Ryazan — they operate a multi-brand dealership. The region actively develops agriculture, mechanical engineering, and oil refining, laying the foundation for mutual economic interests. But the basis for strong ties is not only economic, as Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:

“I want you to understand: you came to your hometown. We are always happy to host guests (though they’re hardly guests) from the Russian Federation. I want you to be confident that everything your delegation agrees upon in Minsk — with Belarusian industrialists, farmers, machine builders, passenger and freight transport manufacturers — will be fulfilled on time. We are responsible people, have always been and will remain so.”

“I am very glad you came today. Moreover, the indicators are quite good: over the past five years, we doubled our trade volume. We will soon reach $300 million in trade. But examining the areas of cooperation, I realized that only by deepening these areas can we significantly increase the volume,” the head of state said.

During the meeting at the Independence Palace, attention was also drawn to the high level of military personnel training in Ryazan — specifically, the Ryazan Higher Airborne Command School. It is considered one of the best in the world. Its graduates serve in 26 countries, including Belarus.

The Belarusian leader noted that Ryazan has always been renowned for its reliable military personnel. “The Ryazan Higher Military School has always produced many Belarusians, and many of them still serve in our Armed Forces. These are strong people who care for our airborne units, paratroopers, and others. Many units disbanded after the Soviet Union’s collapse, but I kept them alive out of respect for those who always led the way,” he said.

The President also spoke about Belarusian and Russian history. He highlighted that around 180 people from Ryazan fought at Brest Fortress. “These are heroic individuals. In Belarus, 4,500 Ryazan residents died defending their land. That’s why I say: you should feel like you’re coming home,” he stated.

Currently, Belarus and Ryazan are steadily increasing trade relations. Over the past five years, trade has nearly doubled. The partners aim to find new growth points for mutual trade. Lukashenko called on visitors to pay special attention to machine-tool manufacturing. Several industrial clusters operate in Ryazan in this sector. But cooperation is open across various fields.

“Pay special attention to machine-tool building,” Lukashenko suggested. “Because without machines, there are no cars, no anything. We know how to make milling, grinding, and turning machines, as well as many other types of equipment. Look into what we can supply and identify what you need us to produce for you.”

The President pointed out Belarusian expertise in construction and land reclamation, where Ryazan also has solid plans. “Just as we do, you’re developing peat deposits. We haven’t lost these skills since Soviet times,” he added.

In total, Ryazan has partnerships with about a hundred countries. Belarus accounts for a fifth of all its foreign trade. Ryazan residents value Belarusian furniture and products. The governor emphasized that Belarus is a clear regional partner, and new challenges only bring the two closer.

Pavel Malkov, Governor of Ryazan Region, Russia:

“We already have serious cooperation and collaboration in machine-tool building, and we have big plans for further development. In pharmaceuticals and medical devices, we’re just at the beginning. We’ve agreed to discuss and develop this area further. Belarusian construction companies have started working in Ryazan. I want to highlight their top quality — we already knew about Belarusian builders’ excellent reputation, but seeing it firsthand makes us want to expand such cooperation.”

The Russian regional business delegation includes 16 enterprises, indicating strong interest in direct contacts. At MAZ, discussions focused on updating the regional vehicle fleet. Belarusian side offered new equipment samples and talked about cooperation with Russian enterprises, particularly with the Ryazan Auto Repair Plant — one of their key partners in the market.

Boris Muschinsky, Deputy Commercial Director of MAZ, Managing Company of BELAVTO-MAZ Holding:

“A chassis has been developed for manufacturing garbage trucks with a 6x2 wheel configuration. Previously, such products were only made by European companies. We have mastered this garbage truck, equipped it with a rear steering axle for maneuverability in urban conditions. This product will be import-substituting and will replace European brands that are leaving the Russian market.”