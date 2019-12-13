Lukashenko hopes to find solution to problem of mutual settlements with Vietnam

Фото: belta.by

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko hopes to find solution to the issue of mutual settlements with Vietnam. He stated this during talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Tinh, BELTA reported.

"We are very actively cooperating with you on international platforms. We have practically no problems. We mutually support each other. We will continue to work in this regard. As for the basis of our relations, trade and economic cooperation, in 2023 we reached a very high level of cooperation and our trade turnover amounted to more than 250 million dollars," the head of state said.

He stated that there is a problem of mutual settlements. "Of course, we would not like Vietnam to fall under any sanctions because of us. Although we understand that it is not so easy to punish Vietnam now. It is a very powerful large developed country," he noted.