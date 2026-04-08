Lukashenko Invites Foreigners to Study in Belarus

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko proposed foreign countries to develop cooperation in the field of education. He made this statement at a ceremony of presenting credentials by the ambassadors of foreign countries, including Sri Lankan diplomat Shobini Kaushala Gunasekera, BelTA informs.

"Relations with Sri Lanka are an example of what your countries can gain from educational cooperation with Belarus. Every fifth doctor in Sri Lanka graduated from a Belarusian university. Based on this successful experience, we invite them to study with us not only in medicine, but also in engineering, agriculture, the humanities, and other fields," the President said.