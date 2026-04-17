Lukashenko Issues Stark Warning: Any Military Clash with Belarus Is a Clash with Russia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has delivered a blunt message to the world: any military confrontation involving Belarus would immediately become a direct conflict with both Minsk and Moscow.

Speaking in an interview with RT, Lukashenko underlined the unbreakable nature of the alliance, stressing that losing Belarus is simply not an option for Russia.

“We are their closest allies. For Russia today, losing Belarus is completely unacceptable,” he said. “As we used to say: it would mean the enemy standing at Smolensk, right on the approaches to Moscow. That is unacceptable for Russia.”

Lukashenko emphasised the formal legal and military commitments binding the two nations.

“We are formally bound to one another, and Russia has stated outright that it will use its entire arsenal to defend Belarus. The whole world knows this — America knows it, and Europe knows it. Therefore, any clash with Belarus is a clash with Belarus and Russia,” he declared.

He also highlighted the formidable Russian military grouping already positioned along Russia’s western border, ready to reinforce Belarusian forces instantly.