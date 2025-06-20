Lukashenko Meets With U.S. President's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3094ee0c-b3db-496a-b845-2edf65776981/conversions/d1459f34-106f-4cd0-b9c7-e23f218c8d6e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3094ee0c-b3db-496a-b845-2edf65776981/conversions/d1459f34-106f-4cd0-b9c7-e23f218c8d6e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3094ee0c-b3db-496a-b845-2edf65776981/conversions/d1459f34-106f-4cd0-b9c7-e23f218c8d6e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3094ee0c-b3db-496a-b845-2edf65776981/conversions/d1459f34-106f-4cd0-b9c7-e23f218c8d6e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, BelTA reported citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The meeting took place at the Palace of Independence with participation of the delegation members.

The agenda of the talks included international matters and overall situation in the world, regional issues and Belarus-USA relations.

"You have made a lot of noise in the world with your visit. But I wonder why. Can't we have a normal dialogue and talk about our affairs - about relations between Belarus and the United States of America," the head of state noted.

"I am very glad, Mr. General, to meet with you. I really hope that our conversation will be very sincere and open. Otherwise, what is the point of meeting? If we try to outsmart or deceive in front of each other, we will not achieve results," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

In turn, Keith Kellogg thanked for the hospitality and the meeting. "We live in a very dangerous time, when the crises we face can sharply escalate, grow, if we are not wise and fair," he said.