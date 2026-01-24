Lukashenko: Modernizing Economy through Innovation - One of Belarus' Most Important Tasks

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called innovative modernization of economy one of the country's most important goals. This statement was made at a meeting on the establishment of an educational center to train talented youth in the professions of the future, BelTA reports.

"It's been stated repeatedly that the education system should be a priority, especially now, when education and science are at a special stage of development. I've said it many times: one of the most important tasks for the country today (perhaps the most important task) is modernizing the economy through innovation," the President said.