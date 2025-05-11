Lukashenko Names Main Goal in Cooperation with Vietnam

Belarus and Vietnam intend to establish a strategic partnership. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during extended negotiations with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Тo Lâm, according to BELTA.

"The main goal is to intensify economic and trade-economic cooperation. This includes resuming regular supplies of Belarusian agricultural, cargo, and mining equipment to Vietnam. I am confident in the prospects of joint production of Belarusian tractors and automotive technology," said the head of state.