Lukashenko: No One Will Resolve Ukraine's Issues without Ukraine

No one will solve Ukraine's issues without Ukraine. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with American blogger Mario Nawfal on February 27, BelTA informs.

According to Alexander Lukashenko, during his recent contacts with Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader confirmed his readiness to negotiate the settlement of the situation in Ukraine, including with the Ukrainian side.

"Then he went on to say that Ukrainians and Zelensky are offended that they were not called to Saudi Arabia. He said, 'Why call them if Russia and the United States were the issues there.' They only briefly touched on the issues of Ukraine at these negotiations. So why invite Ukraine?"