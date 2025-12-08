3.77 BYN
Lukashenko notes militarization of Western countries and need to step up defense measures
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke at a Security Council meeting about the militarization of Western countries and the need to step up defense measures, BELTA reports.
The head of state noted that military security and national defense are receiving considerable attention. This is especially relevant given the global situation and the militarization of the West. "We cannot ignore this mobilization and militarization," Lukashenko stated. "These countries will not simply spend huge amounts of money on what they call a confrontation between Russia and Belarus. We are not planning to attack anyone. We have enough."
In this regard, the head of state stated the need to step up Belarus' defense measures. "We need to update our defense efforts so that everyone can see that we are ready to defend every inch of our land," the President emphasized.