Lukashenko on joint Belarus-Russia military exercises: They are defensive in nature
Belarus and Russia are not going to attack anyone while planning the upcoming joint military exercises, which will be held also on the territory of Belarus. This statement was made by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during his meeting with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, BelTA informs.
"I want to say that we are ready for the exercise. We are not hiding anything from anyone. We are really demonstrating openness that our exercises are of a defensive nature. And we are not going to attack anyone, as some people out there think. Well, that's their business. Let them think that. We have made a decision at the level of presidents on the conduct of the exercises. We have discussed this issue with Vladimir Vladimirovich (Russian President Vladimir Putin)," the head of state said.
"As for our part, on the training ranges of Belarus, we are ready. We are ready to fly out where we need to according to the plan, to the training ranges of Russia. And on the contrary - to receive Russian troops here. And to conduct joint exercises of our joint group of forces, which is created in the Union State. In this respect, Russia has nothing to worry. We will be very well prepared. Our Belarusian part will not look worse than other elements, as good as it was at the parade," added Alexander Lukashenko.