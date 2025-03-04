Lukashenko on Sincere Politics and Trump's Mediation Efforts

In an interview with well-known blogger Mario Nawfal, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed his views on the normalization of relations between Russia and the United States, emphasizing the importance of moving forward rather than looking back.

"In politics, it seems impossible to return to the past, and it is not necessary either. We need to keep moving. If we have strayed from the good line you mentioned, we should return to it. But we should not go back to the past; that is impossible. Especially now, when times are changing very quickly, we need to look ahead and move forward," Lukashenko stated.

Regarding the shifting dynamics between the East and West, he highlighted Donald Trump's role in rapidly changing the situation. "Who could have thought that the situation between the East and the West, between the U.S. and the rest of the world, including Russia, would change so quickly?

No one could have imagined it. But one person who dared to do it—Donald Trump—managed to turn the situation right around. Let's hope for that," he remarked.

Lukashenko also expressed his disdain for mediation in politics. "I hate mediation the most. It means being caught between someone and someone else and pretending that you can do something. Especially being a mediator between the U.S. and Russia or between the U.S. and China, and so on," he said.

He noted that while Belarus enjoys excellent relations with Russia and China, he would not want to be a mediator between such giants. "To be a mediator, as the current situation shows, you need significant resources or something else. I am not capable of that. I advocate for authentic politics. Therefore, if I can help organize or push a process along, if it's within my capabilities and those of my state of Belarus, I would be glad to do so, but only if it leads to better lives for people," Lukashenko added.

He expressed optimism regarding the current U.S. administration's approach, particularly in Trump's willingness to address conflicts.