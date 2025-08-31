3.69 BYN
2.97 BYN
3.47 BYN
Lukashenko: Peace in the Eurasian space must be not just a dream, but a reality
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lukashenko: Peace in the Eurasian space must be not just a dream, but a realitynews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/131b605e-35f3-4a37-bb3c-973196b388a1/conversions/65765b60-af2a-49df-b81a-c525993cf2c3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/131b605e-35f3-4a37-bb3c-973196b388a1/conversions/65765b60-af2a-49df-b81a-c525993cf2c3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/131b605e-35f3-4a37-bb3c-973196b388a1/conversions/65765b60-af2a-49df-b81a-c525993cf2c3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/131b605e-35f3-4a37-bb3c-973196b388a1/conversions/65765b60-af2a-49df-b81a-c525993cf2c3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
At the session of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the "SCO Plus" format, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko outlined five priorities for the "SCO family," reports BELTA.
Among these priorities are multilateralism, security, sustainable development as the foundation of regional stability, food security, as well as industrial and scientific progress.
"Peace in the Eurasian space must be not just a dream, but a reality," emphasized the Belarusian leader.
The theme of the "SCO Plus" format meeting is the implementation of multilateralism, ensuring regional security, and promoting sustainable development