Lukashenko: Peace in the Eurasian space must be not just a dream, but a reality

At the session of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the "SCO Plus" format, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko outlined five priorities for the "SCO family," reports BELTA.

Among these priorities are multilateralism, security, sustainable development as the foundation of regional stability, food security, as well as industrial and scientific progress.

"Peace in the Eurasian space must be not just a dream, but a reality," emphasized the Belarusian leader.