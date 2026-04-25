Lukashenko: Potential for Belarus - Sierra Leone Cooperation Needs to Be Systematized

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to Sierra Leone President Julius Maad Bio on the country's national holiday, Independence Day. This was reported by the presidential press service.

"Belarus is interested in building a long-term partnership with Freetown. I believe that both countries, despite their geographical distance, have significant potential for cooperation, which needs to be systematized," the head of state noted.

The message states that Minsk is ready to work together to create a solid institutional foundation for the successful implementation of bilateral projects, particularly in industrial cooperation and agriculture.

The President of Belarus expressed confidence that intensifying interstate contacts and exchanging experience and technology would bring real benefits to the peoples of the two countries.