Lukashenko: Presidential elections in Belarus held at high organizational level, without upheavals

The presidential elections in Belarus were held at a high organizational level and without any upheavals.This was stated by the head of state Alexander Lukashenko on January 28 during a meeting with a delegation of the Pan-African Parliament, BELTA reports .

The delegation of the Pan-African Parliament observed the presidential elections in Belarus. "I think you noticed that this political campaign did not disrupt the calm rhythm of the country. The elections were held at a high organizational level and without any upheavals, as some in the West forecasted," said Alexander Lukashenko. "I hope you were able to see our potential and be convinced of our readiness for dialogue with you."