Lukashenko Reaffirms Commitment to Building Strategic Relations with China at Highest Level
Text by:Editorial office news.by
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko reaffirmed his commitment to building the highest-level strategic relations with China. This was discussed at a meeting on developing cooperation with China, BelTA reports.
"The decision to build the highest-level strategic relations with China is not subject to revision. On the contrary, we will invest resources, time, and attention into strengthening our cooperation. We have all the resources for this," the Belarusian leader stated.