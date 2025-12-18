3.68 BYN
Lukashenko responds to rumors about Oreshnik location in Belarus: "It's complete nonsense."
At the second session of the 7th Belarusian People's Congress, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko responded to rumors about the Oreshnik location in Belarus, BELTA reports.
"Today I read that our nutcases abroad claimed we deployed the Oreshnik missile system somewhere near Slutsk. I don't want to say where, and I won't. But that's a complete lie. We never deployed the Oreshnik missile system anywhere near Slutsk," Alexander Lukashenko declared. "We deployed it where it was more advantageous, but I won't talk about that. Although, with time, it won't be a secret. Creating such a strategic area in a short period of time (or a long one)... It won't be a secret."
"I read this and smile: how stupid they are! Many people know and understand that this isn't true. But they just want to blurt it out in the media. The question arises: why are the Americans or Europeans paying them money now? They don't know a damn thing," the head of state added.