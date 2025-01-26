Online streaming
RU
BY
ENG
3.41 RUB
3.42 USD
3.56 EUR
Search
News
Video gallery
TV channels
Radio
Online streaming
Weather in Belarus
Grodno
7°
Brest
8°
Gomel
6°
Vitebsk
5°
Mogilev
4°
Minsk
5°
Weather in Belarus
Minsk
5°
Search
3.41 RUB
3.42 USD
3.56 EUR
BYN
ENG
Minsk
News
Video gallery
TV channels
Radio
Online streaming
Society
President
Economy
Politics
Culture
Health
Incidents
Technology
Regions
Sport
In the world
Telegram news
Horizon
Main page
/
News
/
President
Lukashenko Says Future Multipolarity Depends on China
3 hours ago
Newsline
All
Under what conditions will Belarus drop to deploy Oreshnik?
Recently
Lukashenko admits he would like to place Oreshnik closer to Smolensk
3 hours ago
What Did Lukashenko Say in Response to Polish Non-Recognition of Elections in Belarus?
2 hours ago
Lukashenko: Belarus is working to create cryptocurrency
3 hours ago
Lukashenko: Belarus needs a "nuclear umbrella" to prevent this "rain"
3 hours ago
Alexander Lukashenko tells who could be future President of Belarus
3 hours ago
Lukashenko Hopes for Resolution in Ukrainian Conflict by 2025
3 hours ago
President of Belarus Denies Zelensky's Statement about Proposing Strike on Mozyr Oil Refinery
4 hours ago
Lukashenko on Lithuanian authorities: They destroyed their country
2 hours ago
President of Belarus: The USA Will Force Europe into Submission
4 hours ago
President of Belarus Proposes Developing Unified Criteria for Determining Democracy
3 hours ago
President of Belarus: We Are Ready to Engage in Dialogue with EU
3 hours ago
Lukashenko: I Couldn’t Care Less Whether the West Recognizes the Elections
3 hours ago
President of Belarus: We Did Not Expel Anyone from Our Country
3 hours ago
Minsk Doesn't Play by Brussels' Rules
6 hours ago
Alexander Lukashenko Votes in Presidential Elections
6 hours ago
Unique opportunity: BSU journalism faculty students work as media volunteers at the CEC information
7 hours ago
Where and what Belarusian military forces vote for?
8 hours ago
"Groundless and Incorrect" - Observers on European Parliament's Resolution on Non-Recognition of Ele
9 hours ago
Hundreds of Observers and Journalists Arrive in Belarus to Cover Presidential Elections
8 hours ago