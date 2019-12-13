3.40 RUB
3.40 USD
3.59 EUR
Lukashenko says that Zelensky does not care about people of Ukraine
- Important
On the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko answered a question about the prospects for ending the conflict in Ukraine in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, BELTA reports.
"Now it depends not on the collective West, but on Zelensky himself. This is already a small turn. Recently, meeting with representatives of the West, I realized that they want peace, but they cannot put pressure on Zelensky. Because it was promised that there would be no pressure - there would be all kinds of support," the head of state said.
"Does he not feel sorry for his people at all?" the journalist asked a clarifying question.
"He doesn't care about it. Judging by his behavior. Although, come to think of it, I knew him well before - he's not a stupid person. But, apparently, ambitions took hold. But this is no place for ambitions. So really - I don't feel sorry," Alexander Lukashenko replied.
He noted that the situation is changing every day. "And it's already worrying that Russia can tell everyone to go and say: "The situation on the ground has changed." That is, they didn't go to negotiations at the time, but today the situation has changed, and seriously in Russia's favor," the President said. "It seems to me that, as the Russian military says, they will liberate the Kursk Region by the end of December. A lot of Ukrainians died there. And it's certainly not easy for the Russians. There's no point in killing each other. And there are very serious shifts on the main front line."
Alexander Lukashenko noted that "Putin's strategy" step by step, calmly moving forward has had an effect. In Donbass, the front line is shifting to the west. "That is why Zelensky's slogans, which he calls a "victory plan", come from here. Because the situation at the front is serious," the Belarusian leader concluded.
President
All
Lukashenko: Problems of people are very important to me to correct shortcomings later
President of Belarus approves draft temporary trade agreement between EAEU and Mongolia
Lukashenko approves intergovernmental agreement with Pakistan on international road transportation
"Already enough" - Lukashenko about 1.5 million signatures collected for his nomination to elections
Politics
All
Society
All
MFA: 19 Belarusian citizens evacuated from Lebanon
Parliamentarians of Belarus and Russia will gather to address most important issues
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
In the world
All
Zakharova: Euromaidan in Kiev was sponsored by the West to pump resources out of Ukraine
Zakharova: NATO's appearance in Ukraine will mean its entry into the war against Russia
Zelensky signs law on depriving people of state awards for supporting Russia
Exercises in Baltic Sea – Did NATO become more active?
Regions
All
Incidents
All