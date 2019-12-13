Lukashenko says that Zelensky does not care about people of Ukraine

БЕЛТА

On the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko answered a question about the prospects for ending the conflict in Ukraine in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, BELTA reports.

"Now it depends not on the collective West, but on Zelensky himself. This is already a small turn. Recently, meeting with representatives of the West, I realized that they want peace, but they cannot put pressure on Zelensky. Because it was promised that there would be no pressure - there would be all kinds of support," the head of state said.

"Does he not feel sorry for his people at all?" the journalist asked a clarifying question.

"He doesn't care about it. Judging by his behavior. Although, come to think of it, I knew him well before - he's not a stupid person. But, apparently, ambitions took hold. But this is no place for ambitions. So really - I don't feel sorry," Alexander Lukashenko replied.

He noted that the situation is changing every day. "And it's already worrying that Russia can tell everyone to go and say: "The situation on the ground has changed." That is, they didn't go to negotiations at the time, but today the situation has changed, and seriously in Russia's favor," the President said. "It seems to me that, as the Russian military says, they will liberate the Kursk Region by the end of December. A lot of Ukrainians died there. And it's certainly not easy for the Russians. There's no point in killing each other. And there are very serious shifts on the main front line."