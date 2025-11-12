Lukashenko: Science Must Stay a Step Ahead of Practice

On November 13, Alexander Lukashenko discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting, as well as pressing issues in the scientific sphere, with Vladimir Karanik, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS).

Vladimir Karanik has been in the position for six months. During this time, he has assessed the personnel potential, identified key challenges, and formulated a strategy. The President was presented with refined proposals aimed at improving the activities of the NAS.

"You raise the issue of strengthening the scientist's status in society. This may also lead to attracting more young people to science in general, not just to the Academy of Sciences. This isn't the first time this question has come up. You know my position. It’s probably the same as yours, especially after working in the real sector of the economy," said the leader. "I understand what a scientist's work entails. I am willing to support maximum payments, but there must be results. Raising the status simply by increasing salaries twofold, for example, won't give us much. We need to deeply understand how to truly elevate the scientist's standing — not just in words, but in practice. And not as we used to do: pay for dissertations or other achievements."

Lukashenko emphasized that the government will pay for concrete results.

He gave an example involving drones: if someone presents a prototype that is nearly invulnerable to electronic warfare or weapons, they should receive funding for that invention.

Another example is the long-promised Belarusian electric car. "How many promises! Where is this electric car? We helped, the Academy spent significant funds, but the car still isn't here. So what’s the status?" Lukashenko asked.

"The key point is that achievements, inventions, and tangible results should be rewarded with funding. The government should pay for results, even if it means spending its last resources," he declared.

During the discussion, the topic of increasing the responsibility of clients for scientific research was also raised. Despite some past cases where inventions were not adopted by industry, the President expects more practical output from the scientific community. The government will not hesitate to fund breakthrough ideas and developments, provided they are applicable to the real economy.

Lukashenko plans to hold a comprehensive dialogue with scientists between November 17 and 23. The exact date will be announced later, depending on the President’s schedule.

He pointed out that questions about increasing the accountability of clients for scientific research, innovations, and the connection between production and science are ongoing. "This topic will always be relevant," he said. "In the past, the issue was: 'We invented something, but industry, agriculture, transport, or others refuse to adopt it.' Look at this great achievement — they don’t want it."

The President underscored that the final decision should rest with the head of the NAS, who must study proposals from individual institutes and make decisions accordingly. Responsibility will also lie with the NAS head. "If you push through an unviable solution, we will see it immediately — in practice. You will bear responsibility. If your decision brings real benefits, then you will be rewarded with state honors and financial incentives," Lukashenko stated.

Vladimir Karanik noted that his main goal is to develop innovations that are in demand by the real economy, rather than trying to impose inventions that industry doesn't need.

Lukashenko supported this stance: "That’s correct. Absolutely."

"If something is successful and highly demanded, thank you. Because science should stay ahead of practice and even our consciousness. Therefore, we must focus on the results of these inventions," the President added.

He reiterated that Belarusian scientists could see a salary increase if they meet certain conditions: "I know what a scientist’s work entails. I am willing to support maximum payments, but results are necessary."

The Academy of Sciences must act as a filter, blocking outdated developments. Additionally, speed is crucial — today, from idea to implementation, years can pass.

The head of the NAS emphasized that there is no call to abandon fundamental research or to turn into purely design bureaus of large enterprises. However, it is essential to understand the real problems of industry and be ready to provide scientific and methodological support.

He highlighted that financial motivation is important but should be more effective. "I fully agree with the President’s position that scientists should be supported because the country's development is impossible without scientific backing in today’s world. But this support should not be uniform," he said.

"Government supplements are already paid for academic degrees and titles. If you want higher supplements, continue research, participate in scientific work, invent, create, acquire new knowledge, and move forward. The government will support you," Karanik explained, comparing this approach to a "bicycle principle."