Lukashenko sends condolences to President of Indonesia over victims of Sumatra disaster

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent condolences to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto over the numerous casualties resulting from heavy rains and landslides on the island of Sumatra, the Belarusian leader's press service reported.

"The consequences of the natural disaster that struck the island of Sumatra, resulting in numerous casualties and destruction as a result of heavy rains and landslides, are causing deep pain and sorrow in the hearts of Belarusians," the condolences read.

At this difficult time for Indonesia, the head of state, on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, expressed sincere support to Prabowo Subianto and the families and friends of the victims. "I wish a speedy recovery to the victims and convey my condolences to the entire Indonesian people. I hope for a speedy stabilization of the situation in the affected region," Alexander Lukashenko said.