Lukashenko sent congratulations to Vladimir Gostyukhin on his 80th birthday

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to People's Artist of Belarus Vladimir Gostyukhin on his 80th birthday. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.

"You rightfully belong to the galaxy of great masters of screen and stage," the message reads. "Thanks to your supreme acting skills and inexhaustible energy, you have managed to create many unforgettable images of courageous and strong-spirited people who have become truly close and beloved by Belarusian audiences."

The head of state expressed confidence that the People's Artist's talent will serve as a source of inspiration and moral compass for new generations of artists for many years to come.