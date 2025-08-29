The forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 1, 2025, is set to become a significant milestone in the development of multilateral dialogue among all participating countries. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in an interview with China Media Group, shared his expectations for the event, emphasizing his country's pragmatic approach to its involvement in the organization.

The Head of State noted that SCO summits have already become a traditional platform for discussing pressing issues: "There are no extraordinary situations here. Each year, we hold these summits; it is a routine development and a forum for discussing the most urgent questions with heads of state." Such a format allows for continuous and constructive dialogue at the highest level.

Lukashenko explained that Belarus does not see itself as a global power and therefore approaches its goals incrementally: "If I can reach an agreement on even one issue, that is a tremendous achievement for our country. Belarus does not indulge in globalism; we prefer to solve questions gradually, and with that, we will experience good development."

The president spoke about the serious preparations underway for the event: "Currently, the agenda and my action plans for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization are being shaped, including for the parade in China."