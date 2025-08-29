In an interview with China Media Group, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko revealed the core principles guiding his decision-making and his vision for the future of Belarus.

Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus should develop along Chinese lines—quietly, peacefully, and gradually, through evolution rather than abrupt change. "That is what I desire. There is no other country in the world quite like ours, which finds itself in such a complex situation," he stated.

He recalled that Belarus was once "the most Soviet of republics," the most loyal member of the Soviet Union, and that the Belarusian people are unlike any other.

"Our people are internationalist, accustomed to living in friendship and harmony. The Chinese can exist independently—they don’t need anyone. But Belarusians are used to collective life. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Belarus’s economy faced severe challenges because our cooperative ties were extensive. We imported components from Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and the Baltics, and produced finished goods for sale within the Soviet Union and beyond. The breakup of the USSR was a painful blow for us. We had to preserve everything," the President explained.

He pointed out that nationalist voices in Belarus—those who led Ukraine into war—claimed that Belarus should abandon cooperation with China and Russia, and instead follow its own path, perhaps aligning with Poland or the United States. "If we had acted differently—if we had rushed westward—we wouldn’t have a country today. It would have simply disintegrated, and our economy would have vanished," he asserted.

Lukashenko also highlighted that, like some other post-Soviet nations, Belarus could have suffered from constant color revolutions—what he called a "gift" to the West. "But we chose the Chinese way—calmly. We paused, realized that we must develop and modernize what we have, rather than abandon it. We must not lose our friends who supply us with raw materials and resources, nor the markets where we sell our products," he said.

Reflecting on his age at the time, Lukashenko admitted he was under 40 and perhaps didn't fully grasp the gravity of these decisions then. "I believe that God helped me," he suggested. "I often say I am a 'accidental' President. When I look back, I wonder: why did the people risk electing such an inexperienced person? I truly appreciate that. It is my main motivation— I cannot let down those who stand with me and my people."