Lukashenko Signals Readiness for Big Deal with Trump – But Insists on Careful Preparation

In a candid interview with RT, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has declared his country’s readiness to strike a major “big deal” with the United States under Donald Trump, while stressing that the agreement must be meticulously prepared and serve the interests of both nations.

The RT journalist noted recent speculation about a possible Lukashenko visit to Washington and asked whether such plans were in the works. The Belarusian leader replied that he is prepared to meet the US president once outstanding issues have been resolved.

The conversation quickly turned to the “big deal” itself – a concept, Lukashenko said, that has been central to Minsk-Washington talks from the very beginning.

“Americans need to understand what many in Europe have already grasped: sanctions have not worked,” he said. “We have adapted. So political prisoners, sanctions… listen, these are trifles. We have far more important matters to settle – and that is precisely what the big deal is about. Once we have prepared everything at the working level, we are ready to meet Donald and sign the agreement.”

Lukashenko emphasised that any final pact must reflect the legitimate interests of both sides.

“I am ready for this meeting. We are ready for the deal – but it has to be properly prepared so that it benefits both the United States of America and Belarus,” he stated.

At the same time, the Belarusian president made clear that a face-to-face encounter with Trump is not an end in itself.

“It is simply not true that I am burning with desire to fly to the United States and merely shake Donald Trump’s hand,” he said candidly. “Of course, it would be pleasant to meet this man eye-to-eye and greet him personally. But that is not the main thing.”

He described his vision of the meeting in characteristically blunt terms:

“If the American side imagines tomorrow’s encounter as a vassal paying homage to an emperor, that will never happen. This is not arrogance or cocky posturing. It is the policy of a real president who respects his own people.”

Lukashenko drew a sharp contrast with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I am not Volodya Zelensky, who would run to Donald Trump begging for money or weapons,” he said. “Do I need money? Sure. Do I need weapons? Of course it would be nice. But I understand that my situation is radically different from his. I do not have to bow and scrape. It would be good to have those things, but so far we are managing without them.”