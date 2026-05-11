Lukashenko Signs Directive on Practical Implementation of Belarus' Strategic Partnership with China

On May 12, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed the Directive "On the Practical Implementation of the All-Weather and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Belarus and the People's Republic of China," BELTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

The document is an updated version of the previous Directive "On the Development of Bilateral Relations between the Republic of Belarus and the People's Republic of China." It expands on its provisions and sets out the next stage—highly practical plans and objectives for enhancing Belarusian-Chinese cooperation over the five-year period.

The focus of bilateral cooperation is on strengthening political cooperation, preserving historical memory, and enhancing the values of friendship and mutual support, as well as participating in the implementation of China's global initiatives for the benefit of Belarus.

Priorities for economic cooperation with China include deepening industrial and technological cooperation and developing trade, investment, and innovation.