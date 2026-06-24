Lukashenko: Sooner or later, the peoples of Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine will still be together

Sooner or later, the peoples of Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine will still be together. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed this confidence on June 25 during a meeting with Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, BelTA reported.

"Russia and Belarus are, as I say, our common Fatherland. It's not our fault that two states were formed here. But these are very friendly, fraternal states. I think there is no force that could destroy this unity," the Belarusian leader stated.

"Although there are many who want to," Valentina Matviyenko noted.

"A lot," Alexander Lukashenko agreed. "But I'm confident (and I recently told Zelensky's representatives this) that our peoples will still be together. Sooner or later, we'll still be together. How could it be otherwise? Your relatives are buried in Ukraine. Today, you're working for the good of not only Russia, but also Belarus, and not against Ukraine. How can we break all this? It's impossible. Our people live there, they've always lived together and been friends. And they will remain friends."