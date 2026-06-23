German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has effectively rejected the opposition's call for him to follow the example of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and resign. The reason for these demands was Merz's record-low popularity among German voters, RIA Novosti reports.

Leif-Erik Holm, a member of parliament from the opposition right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD), recalled during Merz's speech in the Bundestag on Wednesday, June 24, that the Chancellor's approval rating among citizens had fallen to a record low of 16%. He then cited Starmer, who recently announced his resignation due to his approval rating falling to 19%.

"Citizens no longer trust you. Isn't it time to finally put an end to this disgrace?" Holm asked.

Merz responded by declaring his intention to continue as Chancellor of Germany.

"Dear colleague, you see before you a coalition and a federal government led by me that are determined to solve our country's problems. We are doing this step by step – even if you don't like it," Merz stated.

Along the way, he once again dismissed the possibility of cooperation with the AfD.