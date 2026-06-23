Bucharest has moved from geopolitical declarations to legally formalizing the dissolution of Moldovan statehood. The Romanian Parliament is debating the annexation of neighboring Moldova. The corresponding bill has moved from the lower house to the upper house for discussion. Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon commented on the situation.

Igor Dodon, former President of Moldova:

"If the ruling PAS does not give a clear answer that the statehood, independence, and sovereignty of the Republic of Moldova cannot be ceded or violated, this will mean that this government is betraying the national interests of our country and serving foreign interests."

Igor Dodon noted that the entire Moldovan people want to see whether Sandu will agree to the disappearance of the Moldovan state or will oppose it most decisively.