Lukashenko Congratulates President of Mozambique on Independence Day

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e2deb911-5e03-4623-9226-88ccf7ce64be/conversions/189003c6-e917-489b-b092-e7b4aa059552-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e2deb911-5e03-4623-9226-88ccf7ce64be/conversions/189003c6-e917-489b-b092-e7b4aa059552-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e2deb911-5e03-4623-9226-88ccf7ce64be/conversions/189003c6-e917-489b-b092-e7b4aa059552-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e2deb911-5e03-4623-9226-88ccf7ce64be/conversions/189003c6-e917-489b-b092-e7b4aa059552-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo on Independence Day, BelTA reports.

The head of state noted that today, in an era of rapid changes in the geopolitical landscape and the structural transformation of global trade, the need for reliable partners is growing.

"The friendly relations between our countries have stood the test of time. Half a century ago, Belarus contributed to the Mozambican people's struggle for national liberation from colonial rule," the congratulatory message reads.

The President noted that Belarus views Mozambique as a strategic stronghold on the southeast coast of Africa and is prepared to further deepen bilateral cooperation, including with neighboring states in the region.

"I am confident that Belarus's experience in agricultural mechanization, food security, and mining modernization will contribute to Mozambique's economic development and improve the well-being of its citizens," Alexander Lukashenko has emphasized.