Lukashenko on behalf of all Belarusians congratulates people of Slovenia on Statehood Day

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Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of his compatriots and himself, congratulated the people of Slovenia on Statehood Day, BelTA reports.

For Slovenians, June 25 has become a symbol of an important historical choice, a desire to forge an independent path, affirm their place in the world, and embodies a respectful attitude toward their rich cultural heritage, spiritual roots, and native language, the President noted.

The head of state emphasized that Belarus and Slovenia are united by similar approaches to sustainable socioeconomic development and a desire to preserve national traditions and identity.

"Referring to the experience of past years, Minsk seeks to look with optimism to the future of Belarusian-Slovenian relations and consistently advocates for mutual respect and openness to cooperation in the economy, culture, sports, and other areas," Alexander Lukashenko has noted.