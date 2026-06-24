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What could be the consequences of global regional conflicts? And how does aggressive US foreign policy influence global geopolitics?

The Primakov Readings International Forum took place in Moscow, traditionally bringing together renowned Russian and international experts in international security, global politics, and economics.

The main topic was "A World without Rules: A Power Game?" As the participants noted, the main risks to Eurasian security today are the crisis in the Middle East, the conflict in Ukraine, and the increased militarization of Europe, particularly those countries located in close proximity to the western borders of the Union State. Furthermore, the Kyiv regime's clearly provocative statements against Belarus are alarming.

Alexey Gromyko, Director of the Institute of Europe at the Russian Academy of Sciences:

"I think this is yet another provocation, launched to further the political show. Interestingly, Zelensky began making such statements immediately after his visit to London, so it's likely not just his imagination. The war party in Europe is now escalating, sensing that it has little time left to advance its vision of how the Ukrainian crisis should end. Therefore, we must act with the utmost caution and prudence, not succumb to any provocations, and not cave in to this hostile rhetoric from Kyiv."

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Forum participants also discussed barriers and risks to global trade and investment, international competition in artificial intelligence, and a new round of confrontation in the military-technical sphere.