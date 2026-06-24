Lukashenko stated Belarus's readiness to assist the Moscow Region if necessary

At a meeting with Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that Belarus is ready to step in and provide assistance to the region if needed, BELTA reports.

Regarding Belarus's capabilities, the President emphasized that the Moscow Region Governor is well aware of this, and that Russian Ambassador Boris Gryzlov could offer some advice if needed.

"Our people. What's wrong with that? It's a difficult situation. We need to find a solution, both in terms of security and, especially, in terms of the economy. This is a tremendous burden for governors. Although I know the work of governors well. Where don't you have a burden? There's plenty everywhere," the Belarusian leader remarked.

"So if there's anything we can do to help you, don't be shy – just say so," Alexander Lukashenko added.

In this regard, he noted that sometimes officials in Russia have a puzzling attitude: "Well, look at how it is with the Belarusians... They're quite small, and we'll ask for something." "And that's okay. Big or small – it's not about size, it's about capabilities. If we can help with something, then we will. I always say this publicly and don't intend to hide it," the President emphasized.