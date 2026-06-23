A serious diplomatic crisis between Poland and Ukraine is unfolding ahead of the upcoming conference dedicated to the reconstruction of Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has openly stated that he intends to address the Ukrainian delegation with “a couple of strong words.” The delegation will be headed by Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as President Volodymyr Zelensky will not attend the event.

The current deterioration in relations between the two countries, once regarded as close partners, has been triggered by Kyiv’s continued glorification of Nazi criminals. In particular, the Ukrainian authorities have named one of the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces after the “heroes of the UPA.”

Prime Minister Tusk is not limiting himself to a simple expression of displeasure. He has emphasised that a great many Polish citizens are deeply outraged by such actions on the part of Ukraine and that these sentiments enjoy broad public support.

In his statement, Donald Tusk said:

“I myself, when speaking with ordinary people, know that these anti-Ukrainian sentiments have found very wide resonance. I know the mood in society. And I very often understand the justified irritation of the people. There are events, certain positions and behaviour that can explain such tension and such sentiments.”