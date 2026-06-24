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Latvian authorities are sounding the alarm: the country has recently seen truly unprecedented, downright catastrophic rates of population decline.

The country has surpassed the dismal figures of 1995, when, at the peak of the economic crisis, the population rapidly died out or evacuated.

Now history is repeating: according to the country's Central Statistical Bureau, Latvia lost more than 30,000 people in the first nine months of 2025. This is comparable to the population of the major port city of Ventspils.