A legislative initiative on the unification of Romania and the Republic of Moldova has received approval from the Chamber of Deputies of the Romanian Parliament, TASS reports.

According to TASS, the legislative initiative, submitted for consideration by MEP Diana Șoșoacă, was submitted to the Chamber of Deputies in February 2026. It was noted that it underwent the so-called silent adoption procedure: according to the regulations, drafts that are not considered and rejected during a plenary session are automatically considered adopted within 45 days.

The Chamber of Deputies' decision is not final. The bill will now be sent to the Senate (the upper house of parliament) for consideration.

After the collapse of the USSR, Moldova declared independence, but politicians in neighboring Romania consider its territory part of their country and promote unification.