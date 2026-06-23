Lithuania Received First Tranche of €956 Million from EU under SAFE Program

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/371915ae-5557-43d5-8ad1-2bdcafcb8ebb/conversions/8dd7dcb6-cebc-4edd-9ad9-f8d41d3e4ce8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/371915ae-5557-43d5-8ad1-2bdcafcb8ebb/conversions/8dd7dcb6-cebc-4edd-9ad9-f8d41d3e4ce8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/371915ae-5557-43d5-8ad1-2bdcafcb8ebb/conversions/8dd7dcb6-cebc-4edd-9ad9-f8d41d3e4ce8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/371915ae-5557-43d5-8ad1-2bdcafcb8ebb/conversions/8dd7dcb6-cebc-4edd-9ad9-f8d41d3e4ce8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Lithuania has received the first tranche of €956 million from the EU under the SAFE military financing program, TASS reports.

According to the ministry, the payment represents 15% of the total €6.375 billion loan allocated to the country. The SAFE program's concessional loans are intended to strengthen national resilience and develop defense capabilities.