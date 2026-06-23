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Lithuania Received First Tranche of €956 Million from EU under SAFE Program
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuania has received the first tranche of €956 million from the EU under the SAFE military financing program, TASS reports.
According to the ministry, the payment represents 15% of the total €6.375 billion loan allocated to the country. The SAFE program's concessional loans are intended to strengthen national resilience and develop defense capabilities.
On May 9, Vilnius signed an agreement with the European Commission for a €6.375 billion military loan under the EU's SAFE militarization program. The loan will, among other things, cover the costs of maintaining the presence of a multinational NATO battlegroup based on a German brigade on Lithuanian territory.